Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star: It "Still Feels Like The First Time"

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland might be suiting up as Peter Park for the seventh time, but he says it "feels like the first time."

Article Summary Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, saying suiting up still feels exciting.

Production for the new Spider-Man film started August 10, with more on-location shoots than before.

Holland describes recent high-energy scenes in Glasgow, sharing his enthusiasm for the fresh approach.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and swings into theaters July 31, 2026.

One would think, after a while, returning to the same role over and over again would get a little comfortable. Maybe not banal or boring, but something that you have done so many times for so many hours that you could possibly do it in your sleep. For actors, this concept is much more common on TV, but with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we have people who have been playing the same role for well over a decade now.

Tom Holland is one of those actors who has been playing the same role for over a decade. We first met his version of Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, and since then, Holland has appeared in three Spider-Man films and two Avengers films. His last film was something of a soft reset for the character, and maybe that is one of the contributing factors for why, according to Holland, when he spoke to Agence France-Presse, suiting up for the seventh time in Spider-Man: Brand New Day still "feels like the first time."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day kicked off production just three weeks ago on August 10th, and Sony and Marvel shared a "Day One On Set" behind-the-scenes video. Holland has said that this film will be shot on location a lot more than Spider-Man: No Way Home was, and they are getting ready to go to the next location after Glasgow. Holland, however, is thrilled with the shooting experience, saying, "Yesterday, I was on top of a tank driving down the high street in Glasgow, in front of thousands of fans, and it was awesome. It was so incredible, it was exciting, and exhilarating, and it felt fresh."

One of the criticisms leveled at Holland's Peter Parker was that he was missing some key elements of his life and personality to align with the one we often see in the comic books. This Peter is, well, brand new and entering a world where no one knows who he is. This is a character who started out in the MCU with connections and is coming back with none, so even with the few plot points we know will carry over from the previous film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day seems like a fitting title.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Was Inevitable

We learned the title of Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon in April 2025, and tiny details about where the film falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline were all over the internet following the announcement. However, we haven't really gotten that much in the way of solid details yet, aside from the fact that the title is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which makes sense considering how the last movie ended. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this Sony/Marvel collaboration, and it has snagged a prime-time July 31, 2026, release date. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Jon Bernthal are reprising their respective roles. Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colon-Zayas have signed on as new cast members. The timeline for the film has likely shifted a bit, considering the recent delay of Avengers: Doomsday, but it's unclear how that delay will impact this film.

