Spider-Man 3: Sony/Marvel Reportedly Working on Bringing Everyone Back

In light of the news that Alfred Molina is reportedly returning for Spider-Man 3 and in light of Jamie Foxx also coming back, it's time for the rumor mill to kick into high gear. No one is surprised about this one, though; the moment it looked like they were bringing back villains from previous versions of Spider-Man, it was only a matter of time before someone started saying that the heroes need to come back too. Now, this is in no way confirmed by us or Sony or Marvel or Collider who decided to break the rumor; Sony and Marvel don't want to bring back just Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Peter Park but Kirsten Dunst as MJ and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy as well.

Collider's sources seem pretty confident that Garfield and Dunst are already in while Maguire is still hammering out a deal, and Stone is "expected" to return for Spider-Man 3 pregnancy permitting. This is probably the most obvious non-news of the year, but the question of whether or not Marvel and Sony can balance a movie with this man people is still up for debate. The thing that made Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse work was that, at its heart, it was still Miles' movie and, at the end of the day, this is still Tom Holland's Peter's movie. What is better is that these roles don't need to be long or even massive parts of the story. A brief cameo would be plenty for Spider-Man 3 not to feel like the movie is losing focus.

It's been pretty obvious that Spider-Man 3 will focus on the multiverse for a while now; Foxx and Molina are returning, Doctor Strange is set to make an appearance before he has an entire sequel about the concept of the multiverse, and now they want to bring back the stars too. We still have some time to see if it actually happens, but between Sony and Marvel, they could probably fund dump trucks of money big enough for these previous stars to come back for a few days of shooting. Spider-Man 3 will be directed by Jon Watts, is currently shooting, and has a December 17, 2021 release date, but with COVID-19 throwing a wrench into pretty much everything, that could change.