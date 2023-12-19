Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, lionsgate, saw, saw x

Spiral Director Shares His Reaction to the Success of Saw X

The director of several fan-favorite Saw installments is sharing his thoughts on the recent film Saw X, and why audiences were drawn to it.

Just a few months ago, Saw X became a solid franchise moment for the long-running film series, which has since secured another installment. Now, one of the established directors responsible for several popular Saw stories has joined the conversation, expressing why he believes the new film resonated with audiences.

When promoting his new movie, filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, Saw II, Saw IV, and Spiral: From the Book of Saw) reacted to the recent evolution of the classic horror franchise and its full-circle nature, telling Screen Rant, "They did something very smart, which was they gave fans what they wanted. Not what they thought they wanted—what the fans were demanding." He then went on to add, "The fans know what they like. They like Billy, they like John Kramer, they like Amanda, and they like Costas Mandylor. That's what they want to see. I think Saw X was a love letter from the producers to the fans. 'Hey, everything that you wanted to see, here it is.'"

Now that Saw X has revisited the franchise's mainstream villain with a grand, cinematic flair, it feels like it's only a matter of time before we dive back into present-day opportunities. Will we see another protege? A different take entirely? At this point, anything seems possible!

Saw X Plot Summary and Cast

The film's official synopsis explains: "John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps."

Saw X is also directed by Kevin Greutert, and a cast that includes Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Renata Vaca, Michael Beach, Octavio Hinojosa, Paulette Hernández, and Joshua Okamoto.

The film is currently available to rent and to own across all VOD platforms,

