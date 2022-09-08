Spirit Halloween: The Movie Full Trailer & Release Details Are Here

Spirit Halloween is not just everyone's favorite spooky seasonal store anymore. Now, there is a movie. A full trailer has been released for a film set in the Halloween superstore, which will see kids locked inside one of the stores, which is overrun with monsters. It could be a lot of fun. The film stars Donavan Colan ("Zoe"), Dylan Frankel ("Raven's Home"), Jaiden Smith ("Blue Bloods"), and Marissa Reyes ("Raven's Home") alongside Rachel Leigh Cook and Christopher Lloyd. Below you can see the new trailer. Peep that awesome marquee at the theater in the beginning.

Spirit Halloween Meets Scooby-Doo

"When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle-school friends who think they've outgrown trick-or-treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves. Starring Rachel Leigh Cook, Christopher Lloyd, Donavan Colan ("Zoe"), Dylan Frankel ("Raven's Home"), Jaiden Smith ("Blue Bloods"), and Marissa Reyes ("Raven's Home"), directed by David Poag."

Honestly, I am all for this. We desperately need some cool, quality family horror films right now, something to hook them while they are young and to become the Monster Kids of a new generation. And hey, if it's good, we know where to go get the merch! Family-style horror is always welcome and is a smart route to go. Spirit Halloween stores are both a great place to visit if you are a horror junkie between the months of September and November and a joke that keeps on giving whenever an establishment goes out of business. Every year, my local one takes over the big, former Toys R US building, making it quite sad to walk through.

Spirit Halloween: The Movie will actually be in select theaters on September 30th, and on all VOD platforms on October 11th. A DVD and soundtrack release will follow that.