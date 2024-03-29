Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: courtney cox, neve campbell, scream 7

Scream 7: Courtney Cox In Talks To Return Again

Courtney Cox is in talks to return for Scream 7 though that is hardly a suprise. Bring back Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown!

Scream 7 news should be coming in bunches now that they have a roadmap past all the production troubles. Neve Campbell is back, and a new report from Variety says that the other longtime franchise star, Courtney Cox, is also in talks to return, though that is not surprising. Kevin Williamson is directing this one from a script by Gary Busick. Radio Silence is still on board to produce after reinvigorating the franchise with the last two installments.

Scream 7 Is Taking Shape

After the success of the sixth film in the franchise last year, the announcement of a seventh installment felt like a foregone conclusion. It took a long while to get that announcement, however. That was the first sign that Spyglass and Paramount may have a problem on their hands. After a six-month wait, we learned that Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) would take over the director's chair for part seven, replacing Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who helmed the last two films to critical acclaim and box office success. While staying on as producers, it was curious why they allowed Universal to poach them for another horror project when they had spent two movies setting up a new Scream universe for a new generation.

Then November happened. After a round of social media posts deemed controversial, new franchise star Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7. A day later, we learned that Jenna Ortega, the other new star of the franchise and one of Hollywood's biggest young names, would also not be returning due to scheduling conflicts. Many still think it was in solidarity with Barrera, though the studios say that her exit was known for a while behind closed doors. Finally, two days ago, Landon announced that he had left the project weeks ago on social media. It's not hard to put the pieces together there; it was probably after the two franchise leads were gone.

I do hope they bring back Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown. I really enjoyed them in part six, and it would be a shame if they lost out after all the hoopla that happened.

