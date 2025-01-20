Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, the devil wears prada, the devil wears prada 2

Staley Tucci on the Possibility of a Sequel to The Devil Wears Prada

Stanley Tucci offers fans hope that a sequel to the 2006 fashion-centric film The Devil Wears Prada is still possible.

Article Summary Stanley Tucci hints at a potential sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, sparking excitement among fans.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci made the original a fashion film classic.

The Devil Wears Prada grossed over $300M and remains a beloved film with critical acclaim.

Fans eagerly anticipate revisiting Andrea's journey and Miranda's ongoing impact in fashion.

Since its release in 2006, The Devil Wears Prada has remained a beloved staple in the (niche) pool of fashion films starring Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs, a young journalist thrust into the demanding world of high fashion. In addition to Hathaway, at the heart of the story is the formidable Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, the editor-in-chief of the prestigious fashion magazine Runway. The film explores the cutthroat nature of fashion journalism and the personal sacrifices Andrea must make to meet Miranda's uniquely high standards.

During a recent interview with Variety, actor Stanley Tucci, who played Nigel Kipling in the film, hinted at the possibility of a sequel, telling the site, "I know they're working on it," Tucci revealed. "If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I'll go to the actor's prison or something. [The original] was one of the best experiences ever."

The Devil Wears Prada Reception and Box Office Performance

Upon its release, The Devil Wears Prada proved to be both a commercial and critical triumph, grossing over $300 million globally. The film's incisive depiction of the fashion industry, paired with outstanding performances, earned it several award nominations and a loyal following, ultimately achieving a 75% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Furthermore, the movie's distinctive exploration of ambition, power dynamics, and personal growth struck a chord with audiences, cementing its status as a timeless classic.

The prospect of a sequel raises several intriguing questions. How has Andrea's career evolved since leaving Runway? Has Miranda's reign at the top of the fashion world faced any new challenges? And what role will Nigel play in this new chapter? These are just a few of the questions that fans hope a sequel will address.

Do you think there's still an audience for a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!