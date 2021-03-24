Free Guy: Ryan Reynolds Marks Disney Latest Release Date in Video

Ever the opportunist, actor Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to put a positive spin on his latest action-comedy Free Guy, and its release date shift to August 13. The star posted a video with the caption, "We figured it out! #FreeGuy". The video starts off casually enough with his sarcastic feigned enthusiasm. "Hey Guys! Awesome news…we have a new release date for Free Guy…what?!" Reynolds said. "That's great! I know we've had a couple of hiccups, but this time it's a hundred percent locked in. I've never been so sure of anything in my entire life as long as I live. I'm so thrilled to share this new date with you all…here it is."

Free Guy Plot Synopsis

The video shifts to a jump cut of Reynolds without jacked complemented with purposely bad dubbing over the date. "The new release date is AUGUST 13. See you all in theatres AUGUST 13." The video cuts back to Reynolds in his red jacket, saying, "And this one we feel very good about. I mean unless, of course, the…" as it cuts to the title card. Free Guy follows, and non-player character (NPC) named Guy (Reynolds) who becomes self-aware in his own videogame world. After interacting with his player character (PC) crush Milly (Jodie Comer), whose character name is Molotov Girl, he starts to realize what he can actually do and becomes a digital revolutionary a la The Matrix's Neo, except far less martial arts and depressing setting. Guy's actions catch the attention of the game's visionary programmer and developer, Antoine (Taika Waititi), who tries to stop him. The 20th Century Studios film, directed by Shawn Levy and written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, also stars Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.