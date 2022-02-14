Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Star Wars Rogue One

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to Star Wars film Rogue One in an expanded 4 LP version. The complete score from Michael Giacchino will be included, and over an hour of unreleased music as well. This is all to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the film this year. Check out the Star Wars release below.

Star Wars Rogue One Mondo Release Details

"In anticipation of the 5th anniversary of the beloved film, Michael Giacchino unearthed over an hour of previously unreleased music from the film and recording sessions. "This project was an almost five-week whirlwind of writing, recording, and mixing, but I couldn't have been more enthusiastic about the adventure and will always look back on those days with fond memories," said composer Michael Giacchino. "As with all the film scores I compose, my goal was to serve the story and the emotions of the film, but I think it was my 10-year-old brain who had the most fun composing for this new and exciting set of Star Wars characters and the worlds they inhabit." Featuring all-new original artwork by John Powell, new liner notes by Michael Giacchino mastered for vinyl and pressed on 180-gram black vinyl, this collectors set is essential for Star Wars fans."

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack • Expanded Edition 4XLP

Music by Michael Giacchino

Original Star Wars Music by John Williams

Artwork by John Powell

Featuring over an hour of previously unreleased music from the film

$75

This is the ultimate Rogue One: A Star Wars Story soundtrack release, and I am here for it. I recently decided that this is my favorite Star Wars film [Editor's Note: This is the correct opinion to have, -Kaitlyn], so them releasing this on Wednesday feels very fortuitous. Be ready to order this in The Mondo Record Shop this Wednesday when it goes on sale.