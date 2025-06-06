Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies | Tagged: star wars: starfighter

Star Wars: Starfighter – Mia Goth Joins The Cast As The Villain

Mia Goth has reportedly joined the Star Wars: Starfighter cast as the villain. Shawn Levy will direct the stand-alone film, which will star Ryan Gosling.

Article Summary Mia Goth is reportedly cast as the villain in Star Wars: Starfighter opposite Ryan Gosling.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the stand-alone Star Wars film is set to hit theaters on May 28, 2027.

Story details reveal Gosling's character will protect a young charge from evil pursuers in a new era.

Star Wars: Starfighter is set five years after The Rise of Skywalker, with production starting in fall 2025.

It appears things are moving along for another Star Wars film on the big screen. The last two Celebrations have been Lucasfilm and Disney, reminding everyone that Star Wars is a property that should be on the big screen and announcing a ton of projects. Some of them are moving along faster than others, and fans are a little hesitant with the number of things that appear to be in varying levels of development at the moment. We've been here before, a ton of projects were announced and being worked on, only for it all to spectacularly fall apart in the end. It's time for round two, and while they are going for an easy win with The Mandalorian and Grogu, the next Star Wars film on the big screen has a bigger question mark hanging over it, and that's Star Wars: Starfighter. We finally got a title and confirmation in April 2025 that the film will be directed by Shawn Levy, star Ryan Gosling, and it was even given a release date. Now we have a potential villain, and it's a good one. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mia Goth has reportedly been cast as the villain in the film. THR also seems to have some more story details, though they aren't very detailed, saying, "it does involve Gosling playing a character that must protect a young charge against evil pursuers. Goth will play one of the pursuers."

Star Wars: Starfighter Went From 0-100 At Lightspeed

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the official return to a galaxy far, far away on the big screen, but reports about a film from Shawn Levy began in November 2022. Everyone thought that the film seemed like one that wouldn't get much traction for a while since Levy had other projects to work on, but then Ryan Gosling got involved. His [potential at the time] involvement following the massive success of the Barbie meant that Levy's project went from "eventually" to "right now."

That involvement was first teased back in January 2025, but no one confirmed anything, and it seemed they were waiting until Celebration in April 2025, which isn't a surprise. On the stage in front of a bunch of hopefully not-too-jetlagged fans, it was announced that Levy's project would be titled Star Wars: Starfighter. They also confirmed that Gosling had been cast and that the film had been given a prime-time release date of May 28, 2027.

In a press release sent out by Disney, we also got some very vague story details. The release described the film as "a standalone adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. … [Star Wars: Starfighter] is an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet." The release also confirmed that production will begin in fall 2025, which makes sense for a May 2027 release date and how much post-production a massive film like this needs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!