Stars of The Little Mermaid Share Their Initial Reaction to the Film Two of the stars of The Little Mermaid are revealing how they made the film and how it compared to seeing the finished product.

We're just under a week away from our aquatic adventure with Disney in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid – and it's looking to make big money for the studio along with the potential for rave reviews. But if you're currently anticipating how it all pans out, imagine the extra level of hype for the cast who (during production) had a very different experience and a general lack of special effects to work with.

Now, a few of the film's actors are opening up about the process of filming The Little Mermaid and how it compared to seeing the final cut that's inching closer to its theatrical release.

The Little Mermaid Actors Relied on Concept Art and Styrofoam Cutouts

When speaking with Collider about getting to see the completed version of The Little Mermaid, one of the film's stars, Jacob Tremblay, divulged, "It was actually really cool because when we were doing rehearsals, we actually saw Styrofoam cutouts of what the sets would look like and a lot of concept art. So, it's almost like when I was watching the film; I could recognize scenes. I was like, 'I swear, I've seen that before,' and I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I've seen it from rehearsals.' So it's just like, following Rob's vision throughout production was really, really interesting, and yeah, the whole lighting of the ocean and how they play with the colors, I think they did so, so well."

Awkwafina then responded by telling the publication, "Yeah, it was pretty mind-blowing because you really have no idea, you truly have no idea. All I knew back then was that what they had planned for like setting up, and I was just like, 'That sounds crazy, man. That sounds super ambitious, and I'm glad I'm getting out of here! I did the voice stuff; I'm gonna let them start filming.' I saw it for the first time the other day at the premiere, and I would never be able to imagine the level that they brought things to, the way the textures are in the water, how they redid all of the sequences. It's crazy; it's a feat."

Will you be watching The Little Mermaid when it's finally released next week?