Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere Director on Politics, Chase & More

Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere director Maura Smith spoke to us what Schapiro's thoughts on current politics, Chevy Chase, and more.

Article Summary Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere explores the photographer's political passion and historic civil rights work

Director Maura Smith reveals Schapiro's news obsession and reaction to today's turbulent political climate

Insight into Schapiro's relationships with subjects like Chevy Chase and treasured moments with John Candy

The film urges new generations to capture meaningful images and carry forward Schapiro's legacy of activism

To say that Steve Schapiro has earned his place as a pioneering photographer and activist speaks volumes to his work and nature. It wasn't enough to cover films and celebrities from actors, directors, and professional athletes throughout his career. He also stood by watching history unfold, covering major news events like the Civil Rights Movement in real time, capturing poignant candid photos of figures like Martin Luther King Jr, Medger Evers, and John Lewis. Director Maura Smith offered a window into her late husband's life in Abramorama's Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere, sifting through millions of color slides and over 800,000 negatives, as he narrated through major parts of his life before passing from pancreatic cancer in 2022. Smith spoke to Bleeding Cool about Schapiro's obsession with the news; his tenuous, but civil visit during the first Donald Trump presidency, if he remained close to any of his subjects he covered, and the message Schapiro wanted to leave the world with.

Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere Director Maura Smith on How the Photographer Would Have Felt in Today's Political Climate, Chevy Chase & More

Hypothetical question: how do you think Steve would have felt about the current political climate, with the way things are, the uncertainty, and a lot of the feeling that we're regressing a bit as a country?

As I told you, I met Steve on August 27th, 1979. He's the only person I ever went out with who only listened to the news. He never listened to music. He was a complete, ridiculous news junkie. He loved politics, and it meant a lot to him what the government was doing. He always listened to the news. All day, it was always being played. He would have been beside himself about the current situation.

There was a time when my sister, who had Alzheimer's, was living with us. I said to Steve during the first Trump presidency, "Steve, please, we can't talk about politics at the dinner table, we just can't." She always listened; she would get letters from Trump because she would write him letters, so she would get these letters back. Suzanne was in one room with Trump, and Steve was in another room with CNN, and there was one day that I felt so sorry for Steve, it was beyond his comprehension.

I go, "Steve, forget it. Remember that deal. You talk about whatever you want to talk about." I let him go wild, like, "So what?! You've been nice to hold back for the past eight months, so forget it" [laughs]. Yeah, it would be tough for him, and this [second Trump administration] would be a tough situation for him. I sometimes think he left this world before Trump got re-elected.

From all the figures Steve's covered throughout the years, was there anyone he profiled that he maintained a close relationship with?

Steve said, "I don't have a lot of pictures of him in the movie," and I kind of feel bad about that, because he's a friend, but Chevy Chase's daughter, his oldest daughter, is our goddaughter. We have been very close with the Chases for years. Steve also loved John Candy.

Maura, was there anything else that you wanted to say about the film, as far as we haven't covered, you want to make sure people know?

Two things, my purpose of the film is to tell a story about this cool guy who knows everyone, met everyone, took pictures of everyone, and he still stayed a really nice guy. That ending comment where he says, "Go out there, take pictures that mean something. We need you." I'm afraid that really sums up Steve. He wants people to express themselves and do something good. He really did, and I really mean that.

Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere is currently in theaters.

