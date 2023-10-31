Posted in: Horror, Movies, Review | Tagged: barbara crampton, Bruce Davison, heather graham, joe lynch, johnathon schaech, judah lewis, Review, rlje films, shudder, Suitable Flesh

Suitable Flesh Review: Joe Lynch's Lovecraftian-Inspired Exorcist Romp

Director Joe Lynch successfully adapts H.P. Lovecraft’s The Thing on the Doorstep to RLJE Films & Shudder's Suitable Flesh as a fun thriller.

Article Summary "Suitable Flesh", directed by Joe Lynch, delivers a Lovecraft-driven thrill ride.

Main leads Heather Graham and Judah Lewis offer a suspenseful, captivating performance.

The film cunningly embraces its campy elements while offering substantial gore.

With a memorable ending and solid supporting cast, "Suitable Flesh" is a fun, one-time watch.

Director Joe Lynch thrives on chaos, given his love for the horror and action genres, which includes memorable turns in Knights of Badassdom (2013), Everly(2014), and Mayhem (2017). He takes his talents to the AMP, RLJE Films, and Shudder's Suitable Flesh, an adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's The Thing on the Doorstep by Dennis Paoli, the scribe behind Re-Animator (1985), Masters of Horror, From Beyond (1986) and Body Snatchers (1993). The film follows psychiatrist Dr. Elizabeth Derby (Heather Graham), who is obsessed with helping a young patient (Judah Lewis) suffering from an extreme personality disorder. But it leads her into dark occult danger as she tries to escape a horrific fate.

Suitable Flesh: Embracing the Lovecraftian Bloodlust & Chaos

Suitable Flesh is primarily driven by Graham and Lewis, who play a long psychological game of chess as both play predator and prey throughout the film as they deal with a supernatural force beyond their understanding. Possession is played simply by incantation and intimacy, which gives the film a bit of an Evil Dead feeling of spontaneity. Not that more than one person is possessed at any given time. While the title is far more suggestive with its sexual element, it comes off largely corny and campy rather than seductive. It works when it leans into its camp, like the Night of the Demons franchise, but when it takes itself too seriously, it gets cringy. It's explicit in its gore but not its sexuality. Other films have played off possession by touch far more effectively, like the aforementioned Sam Raimi franchise and the 1998 Denzel Washington-starred Fallen with something more subtle as touch.

Supporting Cast & Roger Corman Vibes

Aside from the minor gripes, the important thing is that both leads look like they're having fun, especially Graham. Bruce Davison, who plays Lewis' character's father, serves as a placeholder to help set the plot in motion. At the same time, Barbara Crampton and Johnathon Schaech provide adequate support as part of the film's collateral damage. They give Crampton stuff to do as the straight role to Graham's Derby, but Davison and Schaech made the most of what little they're given. Perhaps a horror film like this could have benefitted from a sizable body count, but it largely stays on the Lovecraftian brand, playing more on psychology and loss of control. Lynch's film exudes Roger Corman vibes in embracing its small universe to its catastrophic epic proportions, letting its stars play with the entire sandbox. It's not a masterclass per se range, but the type of project reminds us why we love cinema. It's the kind of against-type role actors like Graham dream of. Fans will also enjoy its twisted ending worthy of anthologies like The Twilight Zone and The Outer Limits.

Suitable Flesh is adequate popcorn fodder for a one-time viewing. It's not cerebral, but it's devilishly fun. The film is in theaters, digital, and on-demand now.

Suitable Flesh Review by Tom Chang 6 / 10 Joe Lynch reinvigorates H.P. Lovecraft's "The Thing on the Doorstep" in RLJE Films, AMP & Shudder's "Suitable Flesh." Stars Heather Graham and Judah Lewis embrace their opportunities to playing both sides as protagonist and antagonist throughout the film. Credits Director Joe Lynch

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!