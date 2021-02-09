Super Bowl: Tim Burton Talks Edgar Scissorhands Cadillac Ad

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 30 years since the Tim Burton classic Edward Scissorhands, but thanks to some creative casting, we got an update in the form of a Super Bowl ad courtesy of Cadillac. The update features Edward's son Edgar played by Dune's Timothée Chalamet, who really didn't have to do much to capture his "father's" likeness played by Johnny Depp in the 1990 film as a near dead-ringer for the character. Burton provided a statement to the Los Angeles Times approving the concept for the commercial.

Super Bowl Ad Featuring Timothée Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands

"It's rare when a work you're proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years," Burton wrote. "I'm glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it." The ad starts off with Winona Ryder reprising her role as Kim raising her son Edgar on her own as he starts off to his day. Much like the 1990 Burton classic before it, he gets into tons of awkward situations where his scissor hands just get in the way more often than naught. Despite destroying his alarm clock, he manages to skillfully slice up a pineapple in the kitchen and snips his mother's hair. On a city bus, he attempts to trigger the stop wire but snips it where it retracts in chaos. In a classroom demonstrating magnets, all of them are pulled to his metal scissors. A youth throws Edgar a football to deflated sadness after he catches it. We then find him at work at a deli shredding a customer's food creating art before his boss suggests he "sticks to the menu." After a long tiring day, Kim picks him up to take in Edgar's sadness.

The following day, Edgar is rejected by the bus he normally takes. Sadly walking, he runs his scissor hands through a chain-link fence finding it caught on one of the holes. The ad then cuts away to him using a VR headset simulating himself driving on the road to Kim's watchful eyes. She then shows him the new Cadillac while the "Ice Dance" theme from the 1990's film plays in the background with him driving, demonstrating the new hands-free cruise control feature closing the ad with her voiceover. "And Edgar drove off into the sunset," Kim says. "But don't worry, he still makes it home in time for dinner — occasionally."