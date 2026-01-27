Posted in: Max, Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: man of tomorrow

Superman: Is James Gunn Teasing Martian Manhunter?

Director James Gunn has shared some set design pictures for Superman featuring the fictional cookies known as Chocos, a favorite snack of the Martian Manhunter.

Article Summary James Gunn shared set design photos from Man of Tomorrow featuring Chocos, a Martian Manhunter favorite.

The Chocos Easter egg hints at a possible appearance by Martian Manhunter in the upcoming Superman sequel.

Man of Tomorrow is the fast-tracked follow-up with a July 9, 2027 release date and Gunn directing.

Lex Luthor's powersuit and the title's comic history fuel speculation about storylines and featured characters.

CORRECTION: As several people have pointed out, this appears to be the set design for the offices destroyed at the beginning of Superman. The connection to Martian Manhunter is still there, but it already existed; we just couldn't see it. The article has been edited, and the lore drop on the cookies and who created Martian Manhunter and his frequent appearances in adaptations are below if you're interested.

James Gunn shared pictures of set design, which appear to tease a connection to Martian Manhunter. The images show off a ton of items featuring the fictional cookies known as Chocos. They were originally called Oreos, but copyright and trademark laws are a thing. They are a favorite snack of Martian Manhunter, who has been popping in and out of various DC adaptations for years. The cookies, called Oreos at the time, were in Justice League International #8 in December 1987, and the name change from Oreos to Chocos happened in Martian Manhunter Vol 2 #24 in November 2000.

J'onn J'onzz, aka Martian Manhunter, was created by writer Joseph Samachson and artist Joe Certa and first appeared in Detective Comics #225, released in November 1955. He's been bopping around the comics consistently ever since, but he's also been a regular in the various live-action and animated adaptations. He appeared in both Smallville and the Arrowverse, with his debut occurring in Supergirl. He's also appeared in a bunch of animated projects, both films and television. The character was on the roster of the infamous Justice League: Mortal film and in three films from the previous era of the DC Universe (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder's Justice League). So the Martia Manhunter turning up in future DC property isn't surprising at all, considering how prevalent he has been for the last several decades of adaptations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!