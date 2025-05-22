Posted in: Movies, Superman, Warner Bros | Tagged: superman

Superman: New Motion Poster Has Clark Transforming Into Superman

Warner Bros. and DC Studios have released a new motion poster for James Gunn's Superman, which will be released in theaters on July 11th.

Article Summary Warner Bros. and DC Studios unveil a new Superman motion poster ahead of the July 11, 2025 release date

The motion poster features Clark Kent transforming into Superman and teases the film's hopeful message

Superman faces stiff competition at the summer box office from Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four

Marketing for James Gunn's Superman has been low-key, but anticipation for the DC reboot remains strong

June is creeping up on us, and July will be here before we know it. The summer blockbuster season will be one for the ages as three major productions fight for our very limited resources in a matter of weeks. In any other year, Superman would have been an easy layup for Warner Bros., but there is a good chance they will have some competition between Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. They are still playing it pretty quiet in terms of the marketing, but we did get a new motion poster today, which shows the transition from Clark to Superman and says, "Times may change, but hope always remains." We certainly could use a little hope these days.

Superman: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who's driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio ("At Midnight"), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Superman is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with composer David Fleming (The Last of Us), editors William Hoy (The Batman), Jason Ballantine (the IT films, The Flash) and Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle).

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment/The Safran Company Production, A James Gunn Film, Superman, which will be in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

