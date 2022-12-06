Suzume: Crunchyroll, Toho Announce April 2023 Theatrical Release Date

Crunchyroll, in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom, announced the highly anticipated new anime feature film from auteur Makoto Shinkai, Suzume, will premiere in theaters internationally (excluding Asia) on April 12, 2023.

Global theatrical release dates for the film include:

April 12 th in France and Malta

in France and Malta April 13 th in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico and New Zealand

in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico and New Zealand April 14 th in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Gibraltar, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Kingdom and United States

in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Gibraltar, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Kingdom and United States Additional 2023 dates to be announced for additional Latin America and EMEA territories

"Suzume" is the story about a young girl traveling through various ruins across Japan while closing doors causing disaster.

"On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety—

"Suzume is a coming-of-age story for the 17-year-old protagonist, Suzume, set in various disaster-stricken locations across Japan, where she must close the doors causing devastation.

Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob… Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

The stars, then sunset, and the morning sky.

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky…

Never-before-seen scenery, encounters and farewells… A myriad of challenges await her on her journey. Despite all the obstacles in her way, Suzume's adventure shines a ray of hope upon our own struggles against the toughest roads of anxiety and constraints that make up everyday life. This story of closing doors that connect our past to the present and future will leave a lasting impression upon all of our hearts.

Drawn in by these mysterious doors, Suzume's journey is about to begin."

Award-winning creator, writer and director Makoto Shinkai has been a visionary in the animation space for decades, with the most recent films being Your Name. (2016) and Weathering With You (2019), both of which have catapulted him as leading animation auteur with international viewers. Weathering With You was selected as Japan's entry for the best international feature film category of the 2020 Academy Awards and nominated in four categories in the 47th annual Annie Awards including best animated independent feature.