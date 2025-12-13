Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Paramount Pictures, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 is in a "Good" Place

The director of the upcoming animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 says the film is making headway.

Article Summary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 is progressing well, confirms director Jeff Rowe.

The sequel recently had a well-received work-in-progress screening with creators encouraged by feedback.

Shredder will play a major role, following his tease at the end of the first Mutant Mayhem movie.

The movie transitions from creative stages to full execution, keeping fans eager for new TMNT action.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 is finally starting to gain momentum, and returning director Jeff Rowe says the sequel is in a pretty good place as it heads deeper into production.

The first Mutant Mayhem flick hit theaters back in 2023, earning strong reviews for its sketchy, hand-drawn look and teen-focused take on the brothers, pulling in around $180 million worldwide. And by the end of the film, a mid-credits teaser showed Shredder stepping out of the shadows, all but guaranteeing fans would start asking about a follow-up. As expected, Paramount later confirmed that Mutant Mayhem 2 was happening and slated for a wide theatrical release on September 17, 2027. Now, in a recent chat with Screen Rant tied to the Chrome Alone 2 short, Rowe has offered a rare progress update.

Jeff Rowe Offers a Status Update on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2

During the conversation with the outlet, he said the sequel is in a "good" state and that the team "just did a whole work-in-progress screening," which he felt was "extremely well-received." At the same time, he was clear that the film is still very much a work in progress with plenty of work to be done as it moves through the next stretch of animation and editing. Rowe also explained that Mutant Mayhem 2 is finally "starting to shift out of creating and into executing."

Of course, the biggest question hanging over the project is Shredder. The first movie kept him off the board until that credits moment, which shows Cynthia Utrom watching the Turtles and then calling in the franchise's most famous villain. Rowe later joked to the outlet that his "advice for future filmmakers" is not to add those plot-tease details, because, since teasing Shredder, it has basically become the biggest obstacle for the team to tackle in the upcoming sequel.

At this time, official plot details are still under wraps, but the obvious facts point to the four brothers returning, again voiced by Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon, alongside April O'Neil (Ayo Edebiri) and Splinter (Jackie Chan). With Shredder finally stepping into this world and Rowe calling the latest screening a strong sign, it's safe to say that Mutant Mayhem 2 just got a little more exciting.

