Tenet: Regal Cinemas Targets Mid-August Reopening in Time for Release

As disastrous as the film industry's been in 2020, given the uncertainty of COVID-19, Regal Cinemas is one of many chains trying to make a stand in reopening with the looming often-delayed Christopher Nolan film Tenet's release on September 3rd. The latest target date for the second-largest theater chain in the country is August 21st, according to Deadline Hollywood. "Welcoming theatergoers back to our cinemas will be a celebration for not only our team and our industry but most importantly for the fans who have been anxiously awaiting the year's upcoming releases," said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, the parent company of Regal. "With the health and safety of our staff, customers, and communities as our top priority, we are happy to invite audiences to return to the timeless theatrical experience that we have all dearly missed."

Regal, along with their primary competitors AMC Theatres and Cinemark, delayed their re-openings as major studios found themselves shifting release dates of their blockbusters due to spiking cases of the coronavirus across the country. Also not helping was what many considered a lackluster Comic-Con @ Home with many major companies opting to sit out again due to the quarantine. AMC's latest reopen date is also mid-August. Regal closed their theaters on March 17th and was the first major US chain to do so with 7,155 screens across 42 states.

Where Tenet Falls in Update Release Schedule

The chain's first films set to premiere upon its reopening on August 21st are Unhinged from Solstice Studios and Inception, a Warner Bros rerelease. The following week on August 28th sees the release of The New Mutants from 20th Century Studios, Fatima from Picturehouse, and The Personal History of David Copperfield from Searchlight Studios. September sees a full slew of films starting with Bill & Ted Face the Music from Orion Pictures on the 1st. Two days later, Tenet finally makes its debut from Warner Bros. September 18th sees the third Disney/Fox project in 20th Century Studios The King's Man along with Kajillionaire from Focus Features. Wrapping the month on September 25th is Greenland from STX Films. The first major release of October was arguably the most anticipated release of the shortened 2020 film year in Warner Bros' Wonder Woman on the second.