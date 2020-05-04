IFC FIlms Will Release Ethan Hawke Film Tesla On August 21st

Tesla, a new look at the electricity race between Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison, will finally see release on August 21st. The film was an official selection of the Sundance Film Festival 2020 and stars Ethan Hawke as Tesla. Also in the cast are Kyle MacLachlan, Eve Hewson, Jim Gaffigan, Hannah Gross, and Ebon Moss-Bacharach. It was directed by Michael Almereyda. The film has been in a bit of release limbo for a little bit, but will see release into theaters and On Demand so as many people can get to see it as possible. This is one of two films involving the man to come out recently, with The Current War also now available to watch digitally and starring Nicolas Hoult as Tesla.

Tesla Synopsis

"Brilliant, visionary Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition, then faces thornier challenges with his new system for worldwide wireless energy. The film tracks Tesla's uneasy interactions with his fellow inventor Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan) and his patron George Westinghouse (Jim Gaffigan). Another thread traces Tesla's sidewinding courtship of financial titan J.P. Morgan (Donnie Keshawarz), whose daughter Anne (Eve Hewson) takes a more than casual interest in the inventor. Anne analyzes and presents the story as it unfolds, offering a modern voice to this scientific period drama which, like its subject, defies convention."

I know a few people who have seen this already and the spoke very highly of it. With all of the uncertainty in the theatrical release schedule right now, it is nice to see a film pick up distribution and look to release into theaters. Tesla is such a fascinating man, let alone as a character in a film. Ethan Hawke is perfect to play him. This is one to be sure to catch in August, theaters or no.