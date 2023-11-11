Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies | Tagged: eli roth, Patrick Dempsey, thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Gets One Last Poster Before Release

Eli Roth is less than a week away from unleashing Thanksgiving in theaters, and a final poster has been revealed for the holiday slasher.

Thanksgiving is finally hitting theaters in less than a week, and a final poster for the film was revealed. Directed by Eli Roth from a script by Roth and Jeff Rendell, it stars Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Jalen Thomas Brooks ("Walker"), Milo Manheim (Zombies), Nell Verlaque ("Big Shot"), Gina Gershon ("Chucky"), Tim Dillon and Rick Hoffman (Hostel). It is an extension of Roth's fake trailer from 2007's Grindhouse, which stole the show for some. We have been clamoring for the film to be made ever since, and Roth has kept his promise, as the film is released on November 17th in theaters, just in time for the film's namesake holiday.

Thanksgiving Can Only Be Good

We won here, horror fans. After fifteen years, many thought this would never, ever happen. Roth himself made that Thanksgiving trailer at a much different point in his life and career and could have just taken the compliments as the years went by and never done this. Instead, I expect this to be a love letter to the slasher genre and the lineage of holiday-themed films we have gotten over the years. Halloween, April Fool's Day, My Bloody Valentine, Black Christmas, Friday The 13th, New Year's Evil…now Thanksgiving will get its due.

To say that this has been maybe my most anticipated film of the year since it was confirmed it was coming would be an understatement. While the teaser doesn't have the same Grindhouse feel as that original fake trailer, it has many callbacks to it, and it looks like it will be a fun time at the theater. This trailer cinches it: this will be the slasher film of 2023. November 17th cannot get here fast enough if you ask me. The only bad part is that it is not released in theaters ON Thanksgiving.

