Thanksgiving Poster Released, With A Trailer Coming Tomorrow

It is finally happening, horror fans. the first poster for Eli Roth's Thanksgiving is here, and the first trailer will be released tomorrow.

Thanksgiving is coming after years of waiting, and the first poster is here. Directed by Eli Roth from a script by Roth and Jeff Rendell, it stars Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Jalen Thomas Brooks ("Walker"), Milo Manheim (Zombies), Nell Verlaque ("Big Shot"), Gina Gershon ("Chucky"), Tim Dillon and Rick Hoffman (Hostel). It is an extension of Roth's fake trailer from 2007's Grindhouse, which stole the show for some. We have been clamoring for the film to be made ever since, and Roth has kept his promise, as the film is releasing November 17th in theaters, just in time for the film's namesake holiday. This is so exciting. Peep the poster below ahead of the film's trailer release tomorrow.

Thanksgiving Can Only Be Good

We won here, horror fans. After fifteen years, many thought this would never, ever happen. Roth himself made that Thanksgiving trailer at a much different point in his life and career and could have just taken the compliments as the years went by and never done this. Instead, I expect this to be a love letter to the slasher genre and the lineage of holiday-themed films we have gotten over the years. Halloween, April Fool's Day, My Bloody Valentine, Black Christmas, Friday The 13th, New Year's Evil…now Thanksgiving will get its due.

To say that this has been maybe my most anticipated film of the year since it was confirmed it was coming would be an understatement. I am so curious about this trailer release tomorrow. Will it be a straightforward modern horror film? Will it be a period piece? Will it be in the Grindhouse style still? It feels like the night before Christmas here, and tomorrow, I know I am getting a present that I have begged to get for years.

