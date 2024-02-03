Posted in: Horror, Movies, Review | Tagged: film, horror, Review, thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a Worthwhile Campy Slasher Flick (REVIEW)

The recent holiday horror film Thanksgiving is a festive treat for genre lovers with an '80s slasher-inspired backdrop.

Article Summary Eli Roth's Thanksgiving revives '80s slasher charm with a campy twist.

The film celebrates holiday horror, creating new Thanksgiving-themed terror.

Humor and classic slasher elements blend in a nostalgia-filled throwback.

Despite some predictability, Thanksgiving delivers memorable gruesome kills.

In 2007, the highly underrated Grindhouse double-feature (consisting of Planet Terror and Death Proof) brought audiences a fun, refreshing take on over-the-top cinema. And while the project didn't become a commercial success, Grindhouse still proved itself to enough moviegoers to develop a cult following for its immersive presentation of stylistic filmmaking – which resourcefully included mock-trailers for other Grindhouse-style originals that would eventually branch into a zany multiverse of gruesome genre stories.

As of now, several of these briefly teased concepts have already resulted in feature-length films such as Machete Kills or Hobo with a Shotgun. Still, all these years later, director Eli Roth is finally getting the chance to shoot his shot with the noteworthy Grindhouse trailer-turned-slasher flick Thanksgiving.

A Homage to '80s Slashers

Slasher films have already proven to thrive on a global scale for decades, with the '70s being a solid era due to titles like Halloween, The Town That Dreaded Sundown, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Alice, Sweet Alice, and Tourist Trap, just to name a few. However, the undeniable surge of quirky slashers in the '80s brought on a wave of unapologetically campy (and utterly fantastic) horror movies that would go on to inspire filmmakers and screenwriters for more than 40 years. Something very evident in Roth's recent release courtesy of its bold, zany demeanor that efficiently conducts itself as a free-spirited '80s-themed slasher story with revenge on the brain.

How so? Well, there's a designated masked killer with a dramatic flair, a well-paced whodunnit mystery, and, more importantly, a group of young, irresponsible characters unknowingly vying to return for a sequel with a tone that's similar to cult films like Prom Night, Graduation Day, or Happy Birthday to Me. Sure, Thanksgiving's obvious admiration for the genre can naturally make it feel like a comfortable and competent horror treat for longtime genre fans. Still, when compared to some of those irrefutable influences, one could argue that the film is slightly missing an impactful twist or crucial reveal that's associated with top-tier slashers. That's not to say that the film doesn't keep its audience guessing throughout its satisfactory and gruesome runtime, but a handful of heavy-handed clues and trivial plot points can occasionally prevent Thanksgiving from reaching its full potential and standing out amongst other highly favored slasher movies.

An Eccentric Holiday Horror Classic

On the other hand, Thanksgiving does generate enough seasonal originality to be appreciated as a reliable, meaty holiday meal that we've been missing from the current horror spread, especially as a mainstream slasher movie. Yes, we have been gifted with other holiday horror flicks like Black Christmas, Halloween, My Bloody Valentine, or April Fool's Day, but unlike what we've become accustomed to in recent years, this one is the first major studio-funded original holiday horror idea to be developed in quite some time. So, in that regard, Thanksgiving could easily be perceived as being the most substantial, mainstream attempt in modern horror to keep spreading the seasonal scares outside of Halloween. Which, in this particular genre climate of sequels and A24 arthouse projects, requires some guts.

By doing so, the seasonal backdrop impressively curates a new, worthwhile potential for holidays rooted in horror – going as far as incorporating Black Friday madness, dinner utensils, and even meal preparations to masterfully hone in on the fact that it's entirely conceptualized as a festive film for genre lovers. And whether it needs to tap into the holiday's potential for family drama or a chance to create new, Thanksgiving-focused fears, Roth's film commits to taking the plunge without wasting a single fall-themed opportunity.

Celebrating Campy Horror

Considering the film's stylistic influences and campy sub-genre slasher values, there's also a definitive need to attain a few comedic qualities – which, thankfully, is something that Thanksgiving doesn't shy away from. Just within the main group (who have their entertaining bits of dialogue), there's just enough humor to balance out the chase scenes and attacks, which can be found within the script's dialogue or, conversely, unexpected moments of physical comedy through a cliche, classic love triangle. However, outside of the core cast, a few peripheral characters sporadically contribute to the film's quippy punchlines, with most of them sticking to the landing.

In terms of the film's over-the-top brutality that we've anticipated from the initial Grindhouse concept and this style of filmmaking, it does occasionally feel like the movie can become a slightly tamer experience than what the mock trailer might have suggested (excluding the trampoline death, which was a totally necessary revision). However, a few gruesome sequences and unconventional kills prove that Thanksgiving is still the throwback slasher movie we've been waiting for.

Thanksgiving is available via digital and physical media, now.

Thanksgiving Review by Aedan Juvet 7 / 10 Thanksgiving is a mostly fun, campy slasher flick that offers audiences a generally satisfying serving of festive horror.

