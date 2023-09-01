Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, lionsgate, the hunger games, the hunger games: the ballad of songbirds and snakes

The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes: The Film's Protagonist Switch-Up

The director of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes is revealing a few of the key differences between Katniss and Lucy.

We're getting much closer to the first cinematic return to The Hunger Games, where the franchise is now pivoting from its calmer present-day timeline in favor of exploring the past. And considering that the franchise has a hefty amount of drama in its history, there are plenty of options to explore. But what can you expect from the new film's leading lady who's taking over for Katniss? According to the film's director, she's not your standard Hunger Games character!

The Difference Between Katniss and Lucy in The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes

When speaking to Empire, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes director Francis Lawrence pondered if audiences will actually be invested in a film without Hunger Games protagonist Katniss Everdeen, causing him to compare the two. Lawrence explains to the magazine, "Katniss was an introvert and a survivor. She was quite quiet and stoic; you could almost say [she was] asexual. Lucy Gray is the opposite. She wears her sexuality on her sleeve, [and] she really is a performer." Later adding, "She loves crowds. She knows how to play crowds and manipulate people."

The film's official plot description reads, "Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake."

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 17, 2023, from Lionsgate Films.

