The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Team on Lucy and Katniss Differences

The team behind the new Hunger Games entry, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is explaining a few key differences between Lucy and Katniss.

Article Summary Lucy Baird, unlike Katniss, shines as an entertainer and a singer in the new Hunger Games film.

Director Francis Lawrence highlights Lucy's unique charisma and manipulative abilities.

Producer Nina Jacobson emphasizes Lucy's blend of defiance, love, and adaptability.

Lucy Gray's partnership with a young Coriolanus Snow is central to the prequel's plot.

Everyone familiar with The Hunger Games franchise has certainly come to love the role of Katniss, which additionally became a major launchpad for star Jennifer Lawrence. Now, the franchise is preparing to pass the torch to a new leading lady with, Lucy, who apparently wasn't designed as a Katniss placeholder in any capacity. But how does the new tribute compare to what we've already seen in the past?

Lucy Brings a Different Energy to The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

Speaking with Total Film, longtime Hunger Games franchise director Francis Lawrence explained some of the differences between Katniss and Lucy, admitting, "Katniss is stoic and very capable in terms of hunting and archery. Lucy's an entertainer. She can sing; she's a performer. She has a different kind of charisma. She has a sexuality. She knows how to manipulate. She knows how to flirt. The [romantic] relationship between Snow and Lucy Gray is a big part of the film, but there's a mystery to it all. They both need certain things from each other…" Producer Nina Jacobson then adds, "She's a very charismatic, brave, defiant character. She believes in love and is also able to shapeshift, which I think she has in common with Snow and is really how they connect. But her defiance, and the way it's expressed through her music, is pretty irresistible."

The film's official summary teases: "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake."

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes arrives in theaters on November 17th.

