The Batman Viral Marketing: Gotham PD Seizes The Riddler's Website

The Batman finally got knocked out of the top spot at the box office, and now it looks like the viral marketing campaign that the movie has been doing for a long time is coming to an end as well. If you've seen the movie, then you know the site https://www.rataalada.com/ plays a key role in the story. If you've been on the internet, you know that the website has been active for a while now. In the lead-up to the movie, if you answered riddles correctly, it would give you sneak peek pictures from the film. After the release, it dumped a massive zip file containing images and a PDF that more or less outlined the Riddler's in-universe plan and mentioned that he was with "his friend." It seems that things must be coming to a close with this marketing because the site has been "seized" by the Gothan police department.

Is Warner Bros. done with this website for now? Maybe, they might do something else when The Batman comes out on HBO Max next month, but no matter what you thought of this movie, and I thought a lot, this kind of marketing is something I'm a huge sucker for. So I'm not mad about this ridiculous turn of events; keep teasing things for the rest of time as far as I'm concerned, Warner Bros. This is fun.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Starring alongside Robert Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse) as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald); Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave); Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld); John Turturro (the Transformers films, The Plot Against America); Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther); and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them). The Batman was released on March 4, 2022.