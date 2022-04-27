The Bob's Burgers Movie: Belcher's Get Their Own Character Posters

The Bob's Burgers Movie quickly approaches with its May 27th release date for theaters and it only seems right that each member of the Belcher family would get their own character posters.

"The Bob's Burgers Movie" is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

Bob, Linda, Gene, Tina, and Louise got their own individual character posters for The Bob's Burgers Movie. Each one seems to perfectly align with their personalities. Linda has the newly iconic "burger in a bikini" costume on in hers. Gene is ready for any impromptu musical performance with his DIY instrument napkin holder. Louise is holding her Kuchi Kopi (the one without the half-pushed down face and boobs after melting in the oven). The panic in Tina's eyes is evident and hilarious. And our favorite burger chef, Bob, is taking it all in with a slight bit of bewilderment in his gaze.

What was shown at CinemaCon for The Bob's Burgers Movie included the footage previously shown at WonderCon with that first musical moment as Bob approached the banker for a loan exception. But what is new is the fantastic character posters of each Belcher. I'm getting more and more excited by the minute for what is in store for us with this long-awaited film.