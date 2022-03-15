BC Exclusive: Hear Two Tracks From The Score To The Bunker Game

The Bunker Game is a new horror film about a LARP session gone wrong, where people start dying, and the game quickly changes to one of survival. It is directed by Roberto Zazzara, it stars Gaia Weiss, Lorenzo Richelmy, Tudor Istodor, Amina Smail, Makita Samba, and Mark Ryder. It comes out on Shudder this Friday, and the same day the score for the film will drop by Umberto Smerilli. BC is happy to debut two songs from the said score, the main theme and "Back to the Bunker" both of which can be found below.

The Bunker Game Synopsis

"Laura is an actress in a LARP (Live Action Role Playing) game where participants play the survivors of an atomic war who live underground in a sealed bunker. After several mysterious accidents, the game is interrupted, and the players leave the bunker while the staff remain behind to investigate the disappearance of Greg, the game's mastermind. They soon find themselves trapped inside and in peril as they begin to die in mysterious ways. The group realizes that someone or something paranormal is playing a twisted game with them, which quickly plunges into a terrifying fight for survival.​"

Here is Umberto on scoring the film as well: "Scoring The Bunker Game was something special. I had the opportunity to dive into unknown territories. I blended thrilling sounds of metal sheets, roaring self-built instruments, deep techno beats, crazy synths, and a fantastic string orchestra to have an operatic breath. We wanted to be bold and rough, and lyrical at the same time. Punch straight and make dream."

The Bunker Game is one of the better-looking films coming to Shudder in the early part of this year, and a LARPing horror film sounds intriguing. The film will debut on Friday on the horror streaming service, and the soundtrack will be available the same day on all the major music services, including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music.