The Chronicles of Narnia: William Moseley Blesses Greta Gerwig Reboot

The Chronicles of Narnia holds a special place in William Moseley's heart since he's the original franchise films' star, playing Peter, the eldest of the four Pevensie children, who we discover becomes a king in Narnia with Noah Huntley playing his older counterpart. Since his franchise debut in 2005's The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, the actor would reprise the role in 2008's Prince Caspian and a cameo role in 2010's The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. Moseley built on an impressive career, including memorable roles in E! Entertainment Television's The Royals, Disney+'s Artemis Fowl (2020), and HFG's Medieval (2022). While promoting his latest Western in VMI's The Ballad of Davy Crockett, Moseley spoke to Bleeding Cool about his thoughts on the Greta Gerwig reboot for Netflix, whether he thinks the streamer will allow some nod or cameo to the original films, and his hopes to reunite with the original movies cast on set.

The Chronicles of Narnia: William Moseley Reflects on His Time on the Franchise & Greta Gerwig Endorsement

When asked if Moseley thinks Greta Gerwig and Netflix will have a place for him, like a cameo or alternate role for her Narnia reboot, "I don't think they will. I don't think I'll be called into Netflix's 'Narnia' because they are rebranding and rebooting it. I'm not part of that world anymore, which sometimes makes me sad because I love the world of 'Narnia' and becoming a part of it. It's like if you were in 'Star Wars,' and you got to see what the stormtroopers were like. All the amazing things worked, and it's fun."

Moseley elaborated how he hopes to reunite with co-stars Anna Popplewell (Susan Pevensie), Georgia Henley (Lucy Pevensie), Skandar Keynes (Edmund Pevensie), and Ben Barnes (Prince Caspian). "You're a bit like a kid when you're on the sets, so I'd love to go to the set just to see how it was and what they're building. That would be incredible, and that would be enough for me, but no, I don't think there's any chance I will be in those movies. If there's a chance that I will be a part of them, other than going to set and hopefully getting a tour, which I hope they let me along with Anna, Georgie, Skandar, and Ben [Barnes] as much as we are." The actor also admires Gerwig's work. "In terms of what I think about Greta Gerwig directing, I think she's incredible. 'Barbie' (2023) was an amazing movie, and 'Little Women' (2019) was brilliant," he said. "Everything she touches turns gold, so I think Netflix is lucky to have her, and I'm sure she will embrace the challenge. I hope she enjoys it because it's an incredible world to create, and I can't wait to see what she produces."

The Ballad of Davy Crocket, which also stars Colm Meaney and Jesse Hutch, is in select theaters and on-demand. You can stream all three The Chronicles of Narnia films on Disney+.

