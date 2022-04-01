The Crow Reboot Moving Ahead With Bill Skarsgård Starring

The Crow reboot is indeed moving forward, and a big name was just attached. Bill Skarsgård, Pennywise himself, is on board to star, with Rupert Sanders also hopping on to direct. Edward R. Pressman and Malcolm Gray will produce. Zach Baylin will write the script, with the Skarsgård playing Eric Draven. Pressman recently teased that while he couldn't say anything about the franchise, "The Crow is a kind of anti-superhero, unique to the world of graphic novels.", and left it at that. Now we know why. And no, this is not an April Fool's Joke. We double-checked. The Hollywood Reporter had the news of the casting and director hire.

The Crow Could Be Good With Skarsgård, That Gives Me Hope

"The Crow was an indie comic written and drawn by James O'Barr in the late 1980s that told of the dark tale of a man and his fiancée that are assaulted and killed by a gang after the duo's car breaks down. The man is resurrected by a crow and exacts vengeance on those who took his life and the life of his love." This will be the fifth film in The Crow franchise but a reboot, so the sequels will all be stricken from continuity if they ever truly were in the first place.

This was the way to do this, though. That first film is so beloved, so iconic, that this really is not necessary, but if you attach someone like Skarsgård to the role, that is enough to send fans and the like into a tizzy and say, "Well, maybe…". We can expect to hear plenty more about this one as it unfolds.