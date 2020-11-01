The Dark and the Wicked's Producer Talks Making Horror Personal

In this episode, Jason chats with Adrienne Biddle, producer of The Dark and the Wicked, which releases November 6. Biddle is a founder with writer/director Bryan Bertino of Unbroken Pictures. The Dark and The Wicked follows two siblings who are summoned back to the family farm to await the inevitability of their father's death. What initially appears to be a timeless ritual of loss and remembrance turns out to be something very different.

Say the producers:

On a secluded farm, a man is slowly dying. Bedridden and fighting through his final breaths, his wife is slowly succumbing to overwhelming grief. To help their mother and say goodbye to their father, siblings Louise (Marin Ireland) and Michael (Michael Abbott Jr.) return to their family farm. It doesn't take long for them to see that something's wrong with mom, though—something more than her heavy sorrow. Gradually, as their own grief mounts, Louise and Michael begin suffering from a darkness similar to their mother's, marked by waking nightmares and a growing sense that something evil is taking over their family.

Biddle chatted about how she chose the project and its focus on the personal in horror– the grief that interrupts our lives and the messiness that we all ignore– and like something out of a Stephen King novel, into that pain walks something supernatural.

RLJE Films will release the horror film The Dark and the Wicked in theaters, On Digital, and On-Demand on November 6, 2020.

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series. He is the author of Quest for the Nautilus: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror series "Surf Mystic," under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, debuted with the novel Night of the Book Man this summer.