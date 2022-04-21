The Devil You Know Is Out Tomorrow On Digital, Watch The Trailer Here

The Devil You Know is a new crime drama starring Omar Epps, Will Catlett, Glynn Turman, Curtiss Cook, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Erica Tazel, Vaughn W. Hebron, Michael Beach, Keisha Epps, Ashley A. Williams, with Theo Rossi, and Michael Ealy, written and directed by Charles Murray. That is a pretty great cast, and Lionsgate is banking on that cast to get them some run on the digital release. You can see the trailer for The Devil You Know down below.

The Devil You Know Synopsis

"Boundaries and bonds are tested in this gritty crime-thriller drama about family, morality, and redemption. Once incarcerated, Marcus Cowans (Omar Epps) is trying to turn over a new leaf with the support of his loving family. Upon discovering that one of his brothers (Will Catlett) may have been involved in a horrific crime, Marcus grapples with the limits of brotherhood and loyalty. He and his family, increasingly weary of the justice system's failings, end up in the crosshairs of a seasoned but jaded detective (Michael Ealy). Written and directed by Charles Murray, The Devil You Know evokes the question: Am I my brother's keeper? And at what cost? Lionsgate presents a Command Films production, a Tetrad Studios production, in association with Brooklyn Works Films and BondIt Media Capital. The Devil You Know previously opened in theaters on April 1st."

The reviews for The Devil You Know have been pretty mixed, but you know what? This looks like a fine watch at home. It sounds like Murray may have used to heavy a hand with the script, but what do I know, I have not seen it yet. I am guessing a bunch of you have not either, but with that cast, I will give it a shot. The Devil You Know debuts on digital services tomorrow.