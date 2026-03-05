Posted in: Blumhouse, Casting, Movies | Tagged: john leguizamo, The Exorcist

The Exorcist Adds John Leguizamo To The Cast

John Leguizamo has also joined the cast of The Exorcist, which is about to start production in New York. It hits theaters next year.

The star-studded cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Diane Lane, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Laurence Fishburne.

Directed by Mike Flanagan, The Exorcist aims to revitalize the franchise after the previous film's failure.

Blumhouse and Mike Flanagan promise a fresh, bold, and terrifying new vision for The Exorcist, in theaters 2027.

The Exorcist is about to start production in New York, and another actor has joined the cast: John Leguizamo, who will play a secret role. All the roles are secret, come to think of it. They will be played by the previously announced Scarlett Johansson, Diane Lane, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lawrence Fishburne, Sasha Calle, and Jacobi Jupe. Mike Flanagan writes and directs this new start for the franchise, as Blumhouse tries to rescue it from the disaster that was The Exorcist: Believer. Flanagan is also executive producing the film through his Red Room Pictures. Jason Blum and Ryan Turek will produce and executive produce for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster. THR had the news of John being cast.

The Exorcist In New York

"'The Exorcist' is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe," Flanagan stated. "Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I've made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting." The director previously made three films with Blumhouse: Oculus, Hush, and Ouija: Origin of Evil. "Mike's voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse," said Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum. "I immediately responded to Mike's new take on the world of 'The Exorcist' and can't wait for audiences to experience it."

Flanagan knows what he is doing when it comes to casting his projects, and in my eyes, he can do no wrong. His latest film, The Life of Chuck, was one of my favorite films of 2025, and I am very excited to see what he has in store for the franchise as he seeks to save it. Adding a cast of this caliber can only enhance the film's standing and expectations, which are already sky-high.

The Exorcist will return to theaters on March 17, 2027.

