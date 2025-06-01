Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Exclusive CCXP Mexico Poster Released

Marvel hosted a panel at CCXP Mexico featuring The Fantastic Four: First Steps yesterday, and they released a new, exclusive poster.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Marvel unveiled an exclusive The Fantastic Four: First Steps poster at CCXP Mexico 2024.
  • The new poster showcases a bold, retro-inspired art style not often seen in Marvel marketing.
  • Fans at the panel were treated to exclusive footage and fresh insights into the upcoming film.
  • The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

It's been a busy weekend in terms of events. Netflix had its TUDUM event, where they released some stuff to the public and finally told everyone when we would finally see the ending of Stranger Things. CCXP Mexico is also going on, and the CCXP conventions are always massive. The one in Brazil is usually insane, but it seems like the one in Mexico is going really well as well. They got some Gen V stuff on the TV side of things, and they got a The Fantastic Four: First Steps panel where some exclusive footage was revealed. Marvel also released a new poster, and it's a good-looking poster. Can we get more posters with art in this style?

A stylized illustration of a city skyline featuring iconic buildings in shades of orange and blue, with the title 'los 4 Fantásticos' prominently displayed at the top. The poster also includes silhouettes of four characters, hinting at a superhero theme, along with details about a cinema release on July 24.
Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios. © 2025 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2025 MARVEL.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter HauserJohn MalkovichNatasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'EspositoGrant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Kaitlyn BoothAbout Kaitlyn Booth

Kaitlyn is the Editor-in-Chief at Bleeding Cool. Film critic and pop culture writer since 2013. Ace. Leftist. Nerd. Feminist. Writer. Replicant Translator. Cinephillic Virtue Signaler. She/Her. UFCA/GALECA Member. 🍅 Approved. Follow her Threads, Instagram, and Twitter @katiesmovies.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.