The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Exclusive CCXP Mexico Poster Released

Marvel hosted a panel at CCXP Mexico featuring The Fantastic Four: First Steps yesterday, and they released a new, exclusive poster.

It's been a busy weekend in terms of events. Netflix had its TUDUM event, where they released some stuff to the public and finally told everyone when we would finally see the ending of Stranger Things. CCXP Mexico is also going on, and the CCXP conventions are always massive. The one in Brazil is usually insane, but it seems like the one in Mexico is going really well as well. They got some Gen V stuff on the TV side of things, and they got a The Fantastic Four: First Steps panel where some exclusive footage was revealed. Marvel also released a new poster, and it's a good-looking poster. Can we get more posters with art in this style?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

