The First Omen Debuts A First Look Still From The Prequel

A first look image from horror prequel The First Omen has been released. The film is out in theaters on April 5th, 2024.

New entry to The Omen series features Nell Tiger Free among prominent cast members.

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, this sixth film in The Omen franchise may signal a cash grab.

Despite skepticism, a trailer is expected before 2023 ends, adding to the long-running horror saga.

The First Omen is the upcoming prequel to a beloved horror classic, 1976's The Omen. It stars Nell Tiger Free ("Servant"), Tawfeek Barhom ("Mary Magdalene"), Sonia Braga ("Kiss of the Spider Woman"), Ralph Ineson ("The Northman"), and Bill Nighy ("Living"). The thriller is directed by Arkasha Stevenson from a script by Stevenson, Tim Smith, and Keith Thomas. This will be the franchise's sixth film and will open in theaters on April 5th, 2024. Below, you can see the first official image from the upcoming movie.

Another Entry In The Omen Franchise Nobody Asked For

When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. Producers on the film are David S. Goyer and Keith Levine, and executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown, and Gracie Wheelan.

The last franchise that needed a new entry was The Omen. They have been trying to get a new film off the ground since 2016, and none of the movies since the 1976 original have lived up to the standards set by the first. That includes a remake from 2006 that was a complete failure. I try not to pass judgment until I see these things, but this has "cash grab" written all over it. The original is such an iconic film, and not everything needs a prequel or sequel. They should have learned that lesson back in the 70's, but this is horror we are talking about; if there is a dollar to be made off a recognizable name, they will go for it. I would expect to see a trailer for this one before the end of 2023

