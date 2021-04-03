The First Trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy is Here

People have been talking about making a sequel to Space Jam for years. A movie that became more well known for its banging soundtrack, seriously check out the soundtrack for that movie; it was really good than any sort of real legacy in terms of quality. There were fans, but it didn't really seem like something that needed a follow-up. Apparently, that is not the case, and we're getting one. We've been getting teased with lots of posters, but now the trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy is finally here.

We also got a bunch of Space Jam: A New Legacy character posters and a teaser poster for the movie as well.

Space Jam: A New Legacy Summary: When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you've never seen them before. It's Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life that will redefine LeBron's bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even "King" James by playing the game their own way.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, directed by Malcolm D. Lee, stars LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, and Eric Bauza. It will be released on July 16, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.