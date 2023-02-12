The Flash: 2 HQ Images Spotlight The Title Character [And Not Batman] We just got the trailer for The Flash so that means two high-quality images, a shiny new logo, and a Super Bowl spot that doesn't contain any new footage.

The Flash and its long trek through development hell when it comes to getting to the big screen appears to be coming to an end. Whether or not the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller will impact the bottom line remains to be seen, but for now, we have a movie with a release date, and they are marketing it. We just got the trailer release a little while ago. However, we also got some new high-quality images of the title character [and not Batman; this is not a Batman movie despite how they are likely going to market it], a shiny look at the logo, and Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios tossed up a Big Game spot that doesn't have any new footage but does condense the full trailer we just got down to the shiny bits.

The Flash: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures presents The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti (the IT films, Mama). Ezra Miller reprises their role as Barry Allen in the DC Super Hero's first-ever standalone feature film. Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The Flash ensemble also includes rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon (Bullet Train, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Ron Livingston (Loudermilk, The Conjuring), Maribel Verdú (Elite, Y tu mamá también), Kiersey Clemons (Zack Snyder's Justice League, Sweetheart), Antje Traue (King of Ravens, Man of Steel) and Michael Keaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Batman). It will be released on June 16, 2023.