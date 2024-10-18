Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Movies, News | Tagged: Akela Cooper, BAD IDEA Publishing, horror comic, horror movie, Marguerite Bennett, NYCC 2024, Renato Guedes, the lot

The Lot: Horror Screenwriter Akela Cooper to Adapt Bad Idea Comic

The Lot, the satirical horror comic by Marguerite Bennett and Renato Guedes from BAD IDEA, is getting adapted into a movie by Akela Cooper.

Article Summary Akela Cooper to adapt satirical horror comic The Lot into a movie for BAD IDEA.

The Lot’s chilling story unfolds in a haunted Hollywood studio backlot.

Cooper's horror hits include Malignant, The Nun II, and the M3GAN franchise.

New York Comic Con exclusive edition of The Lot #1 to be released.

Horror blockbuster screenwriter Akela Cooper will adapt The Lot, the hit comic from indie underground publisher BAD IDEA. Cooper's resume boasts a list of critical and commercial hits, including James Wan's batshit-insane cult horror movie Malignant, The Nun II, and the surprise hit M3GAN franchise. Cooper scripted the sequel, M3GAN 2.0, which is set for release next summer. The film will be produced by Dinesh Shamdasani and Benjamin Simpson for BAD IDEA alongside Akela Cooper. Development financing comes from Smartest Termite and producers Andrew Gallina & Shahin Chandrasoma.

The Lot is a horror story set in the most miserable, vicious pit of vipers — a Hollywood studio lot. Aviva Copeland has just landed the biggest job of her career, running a Hollywood studio — one of the few black women to do so. But this is no ordinary studio because its backlot harbors the since abandoned soundstage where decades ago, an authenticity-obsessed legendary filmmaker hired actual cult members to perform a real-life occult ritual for his latest horror masterpiece. Something evil awoke that day and in the bloody aftermath, the production was permanently shut down, the footage suppressed, and the soundstage that bore witness shuttered…until now. Aviva is about to learn that though the lot may have been closed for a half-century, it's far from empty.

Don't you hate it when that happens? Navigating the practical horror of Hollywood as a studio head is hard enough without supernatural horrors being visited upon you. This is the perfect type of semi-satirical horror that Akela Cooper is perfectly suited to write and write brilliantly. A studio lot is already bad enough without the crazy stuff happening in The Lot! Look, let's just call Cooper one of the best horror screenwriters working in Hollywood already and not forget that.

The Lot is written by Marguerite Bennett and artist Renato Guedes (if you read Bleeding Cool, you already know who they are) and was published in 2021 as part of BAD IDEA's first wave of comics. BAD IDEA will be at New York Comic Con this weekend and will be discussing THE LOT at their panel presentation on Saturday, Oct 19th at 3:00 pm, in Room 408, where they will also be giving away a limited New York Comic Con exclusive edition of The Lot #1 featuring a new cover by EM Carroll (Through the Woods). The NYCC edition also includes a new Hank Howard, Pizza Detective story by Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78, GREEN LANTERN) & David Lapham.

