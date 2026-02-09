Posted in: Movies | Tagged: action films, Liu Yaxi, martial arts, The Forbidden City, WellgoUSA, Yaxi Liu

The Forbidden City: Italian-Chinese Thriller Out on VOD in March

The Forbidden City, an Italian-Chinese crime thriller about a Chinese woman on a revenge quest in Rome, comes to VOD on March 17th.

Article Summary The Forbidden City blends Italian crime thriller with Chinese martial arts for a fresh action experience.

Directed by Gabriele Mainetti, known for They Call Me Jeeg Robot and Freaks Out.

Yaxi Liu stars as a woman seeking revenge in Rome’s underworld, marking her first lead role.

The Forbidden City releases on VOD March 17th, with Blu-Ray and DVD expected soon after.

WellGoUSA has released a full trailer for the Italian-Chinese martial arts action film The Forbidden City, which premieres on VOD on March 17th. What sets the film apart, apart from the very good fight scenes, which are well shot by a director who knows how to shoot and edit them for a change, is that it's an Italian production set in Rome. The result is a rare combination of Italian crime thriller and Chinese martial arts revenge drama.

The Forbidden City, from Gabriele Mainetti, director of They Call Me Jeeg Robot and Freaks Out, comes the action-packed tale of two strangers seeking the truth and vengeance. Mei arrives in Rome looking for her missing sister and, along the way, meets Marcello, who is desperate to find his father. Together, they will fight their way through the Roman underworld. Filled with lightning-paced martial arts, The Forbidden City is an action epic not to be missed. It stars Enrico Borello, Yaxi Liu, Marco Giallini, Sabrina Ferilli, and Chunyu Shansan. The film runs at 139 minutes, which is longer than most films in the genre, but hey, the more excuses for a big fight scene every ten minutes, the better.

Yaxi Liu, or Liu Yaxi as the Chinese order of her name goes, is a martial artist and stunt performer who was previously in the Disney live-action remake of Mulan. The Forbidden City is her first lead role, and hopefully not her last.

The Forbidden City is out on VOD on March 17th on all the major platforms. There will probably be a Blu-ray and DVD release shortly after that. WellgoUSA continues to fight the good fight in bringing the best thrillers and action films from Asia and the rest of the world outside the Hollywood radar. You should be following them.

