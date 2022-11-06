The Friendship Game Is A Hellraiser For Teens

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Scooter Corkle, director of the new film The Friendship Game. RLJE Films will release the movie in theaters, on-demand, and digital on November 11, 2022. The Friendship Game follows a group of teens as they encounter a strange object that tests their loyalty to each other and has increasingly destructive consequences the deeper they go into the game.

Say the producers:

Directed by Scooter Corkle (Hollow in the Land) and written by Damien Ober ("The OA"), The Friendship Game stars Peyton List ("Cobra-Kai", "Bunk'd"), Brendan Meyer (Color Out of Space), Kelcey Mawema ("To All the Boys…" franchise), Kaitlyn Santa Juana ("The Flash") and Dylan Schombing (Warcraft).

In many ways, as the director discusses, The Friendship Game is like a teenage Hellraiser, as Peyton List and her friends reckon with the price of playing with a strange, puzzle-like apparatus they find at a garage sale/flea market. But unlike the hedonistic questions explored by that series, The Friendship Game instead explores the heightened emotions of youth. In the film, a small group of young people each profess to the game their fondest wish, and for them, most of their wishes are about staying together or avoiding the pain of being apart. It's a fraught moment because the characters are all graduating from high school and wondering if they'll even stay in touch. The same story would play differently with adult characters, who tend to have totally different concerns. The horror becomes cosmic and hallucinogenic– and bloodier by the end than you may expect. Corkle talks about what drew him to the project and the process of putting films together, including changes that can be made along the way.

