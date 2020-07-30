The Girls I've Been: Millie Bobby Brown to Star in Netflix Film

Netflix is keeping its biggest stars busy with quality projects. The latest is Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who's set to star in the film The Girls I've Been. Ozark and Arrested Development star Jason Bateman is set to produce, according to Deadline Hollywood. Stranger Things is up for Best Drama TV Series for the 2020 Emmys while Bateman is nominated for two Emmy's himself, first as Outstanding Leading Actor in a Drama Series for Ozark and second for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for HBO's The Outsider. The Girls I've Been Into is based on the upcoming young-adult novel of the same name by Tess Sharpe. Brown plays Nora, a con artist who must use her powers of persuasion and impersonation to get herself, her girlfriend, and ex-boyfriend free during a hostage situation at a bank.

While Sharpe's book is scheduled to be published by Penguin Random House in early 2021, Aggregate Films' Tracey Nyberg struck a deal with the streamer to adapt the novel to film. Brown will star in the upcoming Enola Holmes opposite Henry Cavill (The Witcher). She plays the title character as Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' rebellious teen sister. Enola shares her superhuman power of deduction like her siblings. Slated for a September 2020 release despite pending litigation from the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who created the Sherlock Holmes franchise of novels. Netflix is also working on trying iron out details on shooting the fourth season of Stranger Things as production companies try to sort procedures during the pandemic. Similarly, Bateman looks to start work on the fourth and final season of Ozark once production gets underway. Despite nine nominations for his Netflix shows, the actor finally scored his lone Emmy in 2019 for directorial work on Ozark.