The God Committee Director Austin Stark on Film's Pandemic Parallels

Those who deal in the healthcare system face a constant uphill battle as a for-profit system, and that's a message director Austin Stark wants to make in his latest film, The God Committee, which follows a gut-wrenching decision to place among five doctors when a donor heart unexpectedly arrives at a New York hospital, and an organ transplant committee must convene within one hour to decide which of three other patients deserves the life-saving heart. I spoke with Stark about how the play by Mark St. Germain resonated with him, the casting process, and what he hopes audiences gain from his film.

"I heard a story about a wealthy man in the Northeast who was very sick, and he essentially bribed a hospital for a new organ, and I couldn't believe that was possible in the United States," Stark recalled. "Years later, a couple of producers, Jonathan Rubenstein and Ari Pinchot, had optioned a play called 'The God Committee.' They took it to me to direct, and I read it. That story came rushing back. I was also blown away by Mark's play. I use that as the basis for what is its film version for the adaptation. It's quite different than the play, but the heart, no pun intended, of Mark's work still beats on in the film."

With only one other film under his belt in 2015's The Runner, Stark took his learned experiences into the medical drama. "It certainly motivated me to want to be the writer on The God Committee and to do the adaptation myself," he said. "I feel like when you write a script that you direct, and you live with it. In this case, it took me about nine months to write the screenplay. It engrains in you, and you see it in every shot, every moment. It gives you that time to really live with it and meditate on it. It helped me tremendously. Also, on The Runner, I worked with Nicolas Cage, Sarah Paulson, Peter Fonda, and some other fantastic actors. They taught me a lot about working with actors in general because that was my first feature as a director. I certainly brought that experience to The God Committee and working with Kelsey Grammer, Julia [Stiles], Coleman [Domingo], Jeanane [Garofalo], and all of our fantastic cast."

It was an easy sell for Grammer not just because of the subject matter, but it also provided a challenge in a type of role he's never played. "It was interesting, because Kelsey was the first actor to sign on and we sent him the script just to read it and let us know what we think, because one of the producers, Molly Connors, had worked with him before said, I just feel like Kelsey Grammer would be right," Stark recalled. "So he read it, he called me, and he really responded to it. He thought it was very powerful, and he said to me, 'There is a couple of different roles that I would certainly love to play, but I think it would be really interesting is if I were Boxer because simply because I've never done that before. I've never played this [kind of] character. I don't think people will be expecting, and I hadn't really thought about him for Boxer. I was kind of thinking about him for Father Dunbar. I thought about it for a moment, and I was like, 'You know, you're right. Let's do it.' He got the ball rolling. From there, Julia, I just think of the fantastic actress. We sent her a script and made her an offer. I hadn't met her before. She read it, loved it, and we met. That's really what started this process."

While The God Committee was filmed prior to the pandemic, Stark drew some eerie similarities from his film to the current ongoing crisis. "What's interesting, though, is there's a lot of thematic parallels to the pandemic because this is a film about doctors making life-and-death decisions under extraordinary circumstances," he said. "At the heart of the film is the question, is it justifiable to sacrifice one life for the greater good? Obviously, that's reminiscent of covid in various ways, from ventilators to hospital beds to who gets the vaccine first. It's very interesting because I think it's going to become more relevant post-COVID. I mean, we're still in it, but at this time."

Stark admitted having to make dramatic changes from the play to adapt for the screen. "What happens in the play with the plot is very different," he said. "Without giving away too many spoilers like the end of the film is completely the opposite. What I thought was interesting about Mark's play is just his exploration. Most interesting was his exploration of the ethical questions. That's what I really used as my jumping-off point in adapting it. That's what it lives on more than anything else. Mark's play also takes place; I think 90 percent of it is in the boardroom; in my film, it's probably more like 40 percent. I developed other storylines and worked off of Mark's play."

If there was one thing Stark hopes people get from The God Committee is to be more proactive. "I'm hoping more than anything else, this film will motivate more people to donate organs so we can save lives," he said. "That's really important. And we're working with Donate Life. And because this film explores, it's about it's a love letter to doctors who toil away in this imperfect system. it's imperfect because we need more people to donate." The God Committee from Vertical Entertainment, which also stars Dan Hedaya, comes to select theaters and on-demand on July 2nd.