The Little Mermaid Debuts Latest Teaser At D23 Expo

The Little Mermaid closed out the live-action part of the film and animation presentation part of D23 Expo just now, and the teaser for the live-action remake is here. the film stars Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton," "Snowpiercer") as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca," "Room") as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Prince Eric; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as Queen Selina; with Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula. Check out the teaser below.

The Little Mermaid Synopsis

The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.

This has a shot to be one of the biggest of the live-action remakes for Disney. From what I saw, the reaction in the room was very positive. We shall find out when it releases in 2023. Keep it locked here for all the D23 Expo announcements as we get them all weekend long.