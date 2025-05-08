Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum Snags December 2027 Release

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which Andy Serkis will star in and direct, has secured a prime time December 17, 2027, release date.

Andy Serkis will direct and star, with a script by Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens.

The story reportedly takes place between Bilbo's birthday and the Mines of Moria, focusing on Gollum's journey.

The film is one of two planned new live-action Lord of the Rings projects from Warner Bros.

Almost a year ago, Warner Bros. announced that we are getting new live-action Lord of the Rings films. It was one of those announcements that wasn't surprising, but people were also extremely nervous. The first trilogy was the sort of miracle filmmaking that it's still incredible how good all three of them are. We know it was miracle filmmaking because they tried to make it happen again with The Hobbit, and it all sort of fell apart. We have seen the world of Middle Earth return to streaming on Amazon with The Rings of Power and that seems to be going well, but the last time Warner Bros. tried to return to the big screen with Lord of the Rings, it was with the animated film, The War of the Rohirrim last year. It was a massive flop, but Warner Bros. also seemed to forget to market it in the lead-up to its release. That failure didn't make anyone pump the brakes on the new films, and today, according to Deadline, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum (this appears to be a working title) has been dated for December 17, 2027.

The Hunt for Gollum will be directed and star franchise MVP Andy Serkis with Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens writing the screenplay, and Walsh, Boyens, and Peter Jackson are producing along with Zane Weiner. The film will be executive produced by Ken Kamins, with Serkis and The Imaginarium's Jonathan Cavendish. Back in October 2024, Boyens revealed when the film will take place, "It's quite an intense story, which falls after the birthday party of Bilbo and before the Mines Of Moria. It's a specific chunk of incredible untold story, told through the perspective of this incredible creature."

That same interview was when it was cleared up that The Hunt for Gollum is not two films, but they are working on two different live-action Lord of the Rings movies, and The Hunt for Gollum is one of them. "I can tell you definitively it isn't two films!" she says. "That was a genuine misunderstanding that happened because we've begun to work, conceptually, on two different live-action films. The first being The Hunt For Gollum, the second one still to be confirmed." We still don't have any specific details about that second film yet. However, considering how badly The War of the Rohirrim performed at the box office, it wouldn't be surprising if we didn't hear much until the number for The Hunt for Gollum rolls in on Monday after release.

