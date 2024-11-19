Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – The Helm TV Spot

Warner Bros. has released a new TV spot for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which will be released in theaters on December 13th.

The film's marketing strategy remains puzzling, leaving audiences surprisingly unaware of its imminent release.

Set 183 years prior to The Lord of the Rings, the anime feature explores Helm Hammerhand's legendary story.

Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, the movie boasts a star-studded voice cast, including Brian Cox and Miranda Otto.

Warner Bros. continues to drop the ball on The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim for some reason that makes no sense to anyone. This movie looks good; the animation looks solid, and it's the first Lord of the Rings film since The Hobbit trilogy sort of soured things for everyone in terms of big-screen adaptation. The Rings of Power is doing well enough on Amazon, with the second season being better received than the first. However, the first big screen return to Middle Earth should be a bigger deal than this. Yet, here we are with many people who do not even know that this film is coming out in less than a month. Warner Bros. has been marketing its movies rather strangely this year, so maybe this lines up with everything else, but while they waited a while to drop the Joker: Folie à Deux trailer, people knew the movie was coming. We have another TV spot that was quietly released on YouTube today, and it once again blends live-action footage with footage from the upcoming movie like Warner Bros. doesn't believe this film can sell itself on its own. Do they remember that The Hobbit was initially adapted as an animated feature in 1977?

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – Summary, Cast List Release Date

New Line Cinema's original anime feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim returns audiences to the epic world brought to life in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, based on the revered books by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (the Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex TV series), the talented voice cast is led by Brian Cox (Succession) as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan; Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) as his daughter Héra; and Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) as Wulf. Miranda Otto, who delivered an unforgettable, award-winning performance in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, reprises her role as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the tale's narrator. The voice ensemble also includes Lorraine Ashbourne (Netflix's Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike ("Beasts of No Nation"), Bilal Hasna (Sparks) and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm).

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm's Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

With Kamiyama at the helm, the original feature is being produced by Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, from the screenwriting team behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogies, alongside Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou, who, in addition to their many separate animation projects, collaborated on the Blade Runner: Black Lotus series. The executive producers are Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood, and Toby Emmerich. The screenplay is by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews and Phoebe Gittins & Arty Papageorgiou, story by Addiss & Matthews and Boyens, based on characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien. The team of creative collaborators returning from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy also includes Oscar winners Alan Lee and Richard Taylor, along with esteemed Tolkien illustrator John Howe.

A New Line Cinema Presentation, a Warner Bros. Animation / Sola Entertainment Production, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, will be distributed theatrically worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, released in cinemas nationwide on December 13, 2024, and internationally beginning 11 December 2024.

