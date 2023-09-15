Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: captain marvel, disney, marvel, ms marvel, the marvels

The Marvels: New TV Spot Teases The Big Screen IMAX Experien

A new TV spot for The Marvels focuses on the IMAX release of the film. The team-up will be released in theaters on November 10th.

Marvel has had a weird 2023 because despite Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being really good, the other things that have come out have fallen really flat. It's a shame because the Marvel universe is so focused on building that it will be interesting to see if it is strong enough to build from a shaky foundation. The Marvels will be the ultimate test for that shaky foundation since it is built on a TV show people weren't fond of and several other shows that were released in the last couple of years. The press tour hasn't really kicked off yet since it seems like Marvel is crossing their fingers that the strike might be over soon, and they could get some of the stars in front of the camera. For now, we have some more digital marketing, including a new TV spot focused on the IMAX release of this movie.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10.

