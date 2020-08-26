The New Mutants: Meet Rahne, Dani, and Roberto Featurettes

Looks it's really happening folks! The New Mutants has had a rough ride to the big screen and it seems kind of surreal that the movie is finally coming out. Disney and 20th Century Studios have started the final marketing push for the movie as we move into the final week and that means a lot of featurettes. In this case, it means featurettes for most of the main cast as we are introduced to the various mutants we'll be seeing in this movie. First, we have Rahne aka Wolfsbane played by the always fantastic Maisie Williams.

It looks like The New Mutants is going to feature her full wolf form which is going to be fun. Next, we have Roberto aka Sunspot played Henry Zaga.

Fire powers are always fun to see on screen. Finally, we have our leading lady which is interesting that she wasn't the first or last one mentioned. It's Dani Moonstar aka Mirage played by Blu Hunt.

It's going to be interesting to see how things turn out for this movie. After such a long trek to get to the big screen you would think Disney would want to give it the best chance possible to do well. However, we're in the middle of a pandemic, and experts are mixed as to whether or not people should be going to movie theaters at all. This sort of seems like they are setting the movie up to fail. Maybe there is a loophole in here where they can shorten the theatrical run so it gets on VOD faster and more people will get the chance to see it.

Summary: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Alice Braga, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. It has a release date of August 28th.