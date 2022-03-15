The Passenger: Kyle Gallner & Johnny Berchtold Blumhouse Thriller

The Passenger, a new film recently announced by Blumhouse and Epix, will include some familiar faces from horror cast as leads. Kyle Gallner and Johnny Berchtold are set to star in the dramatic-thriller, which will be directed by Carter Smith, who previously worked with Blumhouse Television on Midnight Kiss from Hulu's anthology series of films, Into the Dark.

The Passenger is a story about Randolph Bradley (Berchtold), who is perfectly content fading into the background, but when his coworker Benson (Gallner) snaps and goes on a violent killing spree, he's forced to face his fears and confront his troubled past in order to find a way to survive. The script was written by Jack Stanley, whose other work includes Possession: A Love Story. If you're like me, you have a love for Gallner's past appearances and presence in horror, from Jennifer's Body to A Haunting in Connecticut, as well as a recent appearance in Scream (2022). I may have been consistently experiencing a level of bisexual-panic when watching films like Jennifer's Body so there's a level of excitement from me that resembles the occasional odd giggle of nostalgic joy.

As previously stated, The Passenger will feature Berchtold, and he has his own history with thrillers and horror that bring another new level of excitement from the film's announcement. From his appearance in The Wilds to his role in an upcoming series, Gaslit, which he'll be starring in alongside Julia Roberts & Sean Penn, Berchtold is sure to be great with Gallner in this thrilling new film. The Passenger executive producers include Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television, and Lauren Downey. While I, unfortunately, tell myself, "I could fix him" in response to Gallner's character in The Passenger, let me know in the comments below if you're excited to see the film.