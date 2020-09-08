The Princess Bride Fan Sen. Ted Cruz Whines Over Political Endorsement

Since it's still a "novel" idea some can't stomach that other people can have a difference of opinion politically, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) is pitching an "inconceivable" hissy fit over a reunion for The Princess Bride (1987) in a Q&A fundraiser event stumping for Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden. "Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering," Cruz tweeted presuming over the sounds of the world's smallest violin. "My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now." The Q&A to be held by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin includes stars Cary Elwes (Westley), Robin Wright (Buttercup), Carol Kane (Valerie), Chris Sarandon (Humperdinck), Mandy Patinkin (Inigo Montoya), Wallace Shawn (Vizzini), Billy Crystal (Miracle Max), director Rob Reiner, and other special guests. Hosting will be actor-comedian Patton Oswalt. Donald Trump won the swing state during the 2016 presidential election.

Ted Cruz's Previous Spat with The Princess Bride Actor Mandy Patinkin

As much as Cruz is a fan of the film and pop culture even to the lengths of quoting the likes of Patinkin, who played Inigo Montoya in The Princess Bride, he hasn't endeared himself to the star as he told the New York Times in 2015 (via NPR). "This man is not putting forth ideas that are at the heart of what that movie is all about," Patinkin said. "I would love for Senator Cruz, and everyone creating fear-mongering and hatred, to consider creating hope, optimism and love." Upon release, The Princess Bride became a modest success at the box office nearly doubling up its $16 million budget. It's since endured as a cult classic and even reignited a quarantine-themed recreation from various actors on Quibi. You can check out the tweet below.

"Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering. My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now." pic.twitter.com/mbUs4y6Ro0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 5, 2020