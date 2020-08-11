Ravensburger Announces The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game

Who says life is fair, where is that written? Hopefully in the pages of Ravensburger's latest title, The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game. This is a pretty cool concept from the company as you won't just be running around doing a standard tabletop version of the film. Instead, you'll be running through the "book" in which the grandfather is reading to the sick boy. You'll turn an actual book page by page to have a story come to life as you play through different chapters, each of them being a prominent fixture of the film. Will you survive? Of course, you will, we're only saying that because no one ever has yet. The game is 1-4 players for ages 10+ and will be running you $25 at Target and on Ravensburger's official website. The game will be released on October 4th, 2020. You can read more about it here and look at all the pieces it comes with. As you wish…

The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game differs from traditional board games in that players interact with different game boards within the "book." Players will become immersed in the story as they complete each chapter and navigate their way through locations found in the 1987 film, The Princess Bride. In this chapter-based board game, players need to work together to keep the plot of the story on course and tell all six chapters despite constant interruptions from a sick Grandson and interference from Vizzini, Count Rugen and Prince Humperdink. Players cooperate to complete challenges by moving the seven paintable character miniatures and discarding Story cards from their hand. Once all chapters are completed, the players win the game and true "wuv" prevails.