The Purge 6 Director Explains the Current Landscape of the Franchise

The upcoming installment of The Purge is going to explore the ramifications of The Forever Purge and an increasingly divided nation.

When the 2013 film The Purge dropped, we were introduced to an annual event in which crime in America, largely murder, is decriminalized for a short period of time. As expected, given its divisive and violent tendencies, the film became a hit and generated enough to birth a franchise with a soon-to-be sixth chapter.

So where does the successful dystopian action-horror franchise plan to go next? The film's creator is now revealing its present-day society and how it might impact the future of The Purge.

James DeMonaco Teases The Purge 6 Setting

During a new interview with Collider, The Purge mastermind James DeMonaco shed light on a few details about the current landscape of the franchise by telling the publication, "Purge 6 is my way of looking at the country now. I grew up watching Logan's Run, Soylent Green, John Carpenter, and George Romero, whose sociopolitical messaging was within the films. They were smuggling ideas into the film. So for me for [The Purge 6], I was extrapolating on the discord and taking it to its furthest, as far as you can take that idea of what's going on, I feel, in the country and the political landscape."

DeMonaco then elaborates, "It's a broken America. We're remapping. [The next film] is about the remapping of America based on ideology, sexuality, and religion so that the states are broken down. You have your Black state; you have your gay state; you have your white evangelical state. And it's really a broken country. That's what Purge 6 is. It is this kind of broken America down in this remapping, and then they picked one state that purges still, so that's where it takes place."

The next installment of The Purge doesn't have an official release date in place, but the already-confirmed film remains in active development. Are you still keeping up with the long-running film series?

